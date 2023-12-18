Sign up
Previous
Photo 3118
Well, the Sun Was Back Tonight!
But not a cloud in the sky. Took this one as I was leaving. Always have to turn around and look when I get to this point. Still had some pretty nice colors, even without the clouds.
18th December 2023
18th Dec 23
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera.
Photo Details
Views
4
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D850
Taken
18th December 2023 5:51pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sunsets-rick365
