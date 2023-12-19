Sign up
Previous
Photo 3119
Another Clear Night!
Think there may have been a little haze out on the horizon, as it lit up pretty nice as long as the sun was there. After it went on down, things sort of calmed down.
19th December 2023
19th Dec 23
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
9007
photos
167
followers
52
following
Photo Details
Views
7
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D850
Taken
19th December 2023 5:24pm
Tags
sunsets-rick365
