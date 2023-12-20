Previous
One More From Last Night! by rickster549
Went down tonight, but it was totally cloudy, so I thought. Hung around for a little bit and even walked back on the trail for a little bit to see if any of the owls might be around. No luck. Met up with a couple of the other guys that are usually there and we decided that it wasn't going to do anything. Then after I got home, was sitting there on the couch and looked out the back window and saw quite a bit of pinkish glow in the clouds. Not sure if it totally lit up or not, but was really surprised to see any color at all. Oh well.
Rick

