Summer Solstice Sunset Tonight! by rickster549
Photo 3121

Summer Solstice Sunset Tonight!

Not sure exactly how that effects the sunsets, but at least there were a few clouds tonight to give it a little color. Got to go back on some of my sunsets and see if it has moved as far back as it's going to go.
21st December 2023 21st Dec 23

Rick

*lynn ace
beautiful ... You have such a wonderful place to capture sunsets.
December 22nd, 2023  
