Previous
Photo 3121
Summer Solstice Sunset Tonight!
Not sure exactly how that effects the sunsets, but at least there were a few clouds tonight to give it a little color. Got to go back on some of my sunsets and see if it has moved as far back as it's going to go.
21st December 2023
21st Dec 23
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
Views
6
Comments
1
365
NIKON D850
21st December 2023 5:24pm
Tags
sunsets-rick365
*lynn
ace
beautiful ... You have such a wonderful place to capture sunsets.
December 22nd, 2023
