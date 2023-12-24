Sign up
Photo 3124
A Little Bit of Fall Color in Florida!
Not seeing a lot, but this is a Crepe Myrtle in my neighbors yard. It has really brightened up the area with those colors. Want to wish everyone a very Merry Christmas!!!
24th December 2023
24th Dec 23
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
Tags
misc-rick365
Diana
ace
Wonderful capture of these gorgeous tones.
December 25th, 2023
