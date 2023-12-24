Previous
A Little Bit of Fall Color in Florida! by rickster549
Photo 3124

A Little Bit of Fall Color in Florida!

Not seeing a lot, but this is a Crepe Myrtle in my neighbors yard. It has really brightened up the area with those colors. Want to wish everyone a very Merry Christmas!!!
24th December 2023 24th Dec 23

Rick

ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
855% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Diana ace
Wonderful capture of these gorgeous tones.
December 25th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise