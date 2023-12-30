Sign up
Photo 3130
And the Sun Has Almost Set!
Totally clear skies tonight and I actually had on enough clothes on to be able to stand out there and get a few shots. :-)
30th December 2023
30th Dec 23
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
Photo Details
365
NIKON D850
30th December 2023 5:30pm
sunsets-rick365
Babs
ace
A lovely end to the day
December 31st, 2023
