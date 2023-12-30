Previous
And the Sun Has Almost Set! by rickster549
Photo 3130

And the Sun Has Almost Set!

Totally clear skies tonight and I actually had on enough clothes on to be able to stand out there and get a few shots. :-)
30th December 2023 30th Dec 23

Rick

ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
857% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Babs ace
A lovely end to the day
December 31st, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise