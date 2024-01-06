Previous
Got Some Pretty Nice Color Tonight! by rickster549
Got Some Pretty Nice Color Tonight!

The rain moved out this morning, but left some pretty nice clouds for the sunset.
6th January 2024

Rick

@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera.
Jane Pittenger
Sweet
January 7th, 2024  
