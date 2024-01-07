Previous
Almost Like Sunset!

But this was much earlier this afternoon at one of the other parks. The shimmering of the water really lit up out there and it was cloudy enough to give a little color to it. I did got to my other spot, but wasn't much to it tonight.
7th January 2024 7th Jan 24

Rick

Brian ace
Nice
January 8th, 2024  
Danette Thompson ace
Shimmering water is always beautiful
January 8th, 2024  
