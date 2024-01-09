Previous
Had to Go Back to the Archives for Tonight's Sunset!
We were having severe weather today and with finishing up the closet and the weather outside, just couldn't make it out. At one point this afternoon, the phones started ringing and the TV went to emergency broadcast and they were issuing Tornado warnings. Hadn't been too heavy with the weather, but right after all of this happened, the winds and rain really picked up and it almost seemed like that tornado might be passing right over the area. Not sure that it was, but with the immediate warnings and the sudden change in weather, it sure seemed like it. Fortunately, just a few minutes after that, things calmed back down to just a little rain and light winds. And that's what we had for the rest of the afternoon.
Rick

*lynn ace
beautiful photo ... We saw terrible damage in Florida from tornados on the news tonight.
January 10th, 2024  
Babs ace
Beautiful.
January 10th, 2024  
