Photo 3141
Well, the Clouds Hung Around!
And it lit up tonight. And also, the tide was out, and we went down on the beach to get the shots. This is why I go down every night, as you never know what is going to happen.
10th January 2024
10th Jan 24
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
9073
photos
170
followers
51
following
Views
5
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D850
Taken
10th January 2024 5:51pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
sunsets-rick365
*lynn
ace
gorgeous color
January 11th, 2024
