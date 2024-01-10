Previous
Well, the Clouds Hung Around! by rickster549
Photo 3141

Well, the Clouds Hung Around!

And it lit up tonight. And also, the tide was out, and we went down on the beach to get the shots. This is why I go down every night, as you never know what is going to happen.
10th January 2024 10th Jan 24

Rick

@rickster549
*lynn ace
gorgeous color
January 11th, 2024  
