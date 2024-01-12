Previous
What if Looked Like Before all of the Color Last Night! by rickster549
What if Looked Like Before all of the Color Last Night!

This was what it looked like with the sun still up in the sky. But shortly after this, is when the colors really started to show up.
12th January 2024 12th Jan 24

Rick

ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point.
bkb in the city
Beautiful
January 13th, 2024  
gloria jones ace
Great composition
January 13th, 2024  
