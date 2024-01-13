Sign up
Photo 3144
Got a Little Light Tonight, but Mostly Clouds!
Just a little light away from the sun, but there were so many clouds, that no sunset color tonight. Hard to stay out there with the wind and the cooler temps.
13th January 2024
13th Jan 24
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
9082
photos
170
followers
52
following
Views
4
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D850
Taken
13th January 2024 5:37pm
sunsets-rick365
