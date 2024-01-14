Previous
Missed Sunset Tonight, On No!!!
Missed Sunset Tonight, On No!!!

But did get this while out earlier this afternoon. While out, noticed that the skies were clearing and the forecast was for totally clear skies, so didn't really make an effort to get out. But that won't happen very often. :-)
14th January 2024

Rick

