Nice Evening for a Sunset, but it Didn't Happen! by rickster549
Photo 3146

Nice Evening for a Sunset, but it Didn't Happen!

Had to go down since I missed last night, but wasn't expecting a whole lot anyway.
15th January 2024 15th Jan 24

Rick

@rickster549
Jane Pittenger
Not much color but pretty anyway
January 16th, 2024  
*lynn
Not your usual gorgeous sunset colors, but still a beautiful place to be.
January 16th, 2024  
Diana
Beautifully composed and captured, lovely shades of grey.
January 16th, 2024  
KoalaGardens🐨
oooooh amazing to see the scene we know without the colours!
January 16th, 2024  
Suzanne
Lovely anyway!
January 16th, 2024  
