Photo 3147
Cloudy Again Tonight!
So I went back to the archives from several nights ago when it really lit up. This was just before it started to happen. Really like it when the tide is out like this as we can get some different shots and views.
16th January 2024
16th Jan 24
Rick
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera.
9091
photos
171
followers
52
following
Tags
sunsets-rick365
Jane Pittenger
ace
The sand ripples are wonderful and I like how you framed the sun
January 17th, 2024
Peter Dulis
ace
Still lovely
January 17th, 2024
John Falconer
ace
Lovely shot Rick
January 17th, 2024
Bill
The ripples in the sand add interest.
January 17th, 2024
