Photo 3148
My Attempt at a Panoramic Sunset!
Just realized recently that the software that I use for processing my photos will do pano's so tried some shots tonight to see if I could actually do it. Seems like it worked, but just need to lighten up some areas in the initial views.
17th January 2024
17th Jan 24
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
Views
2
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D850
Taken
17th January 2024 6:04pm
Tags
sunsets-rick365
