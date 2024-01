Did Get Out Tonight fo Sunset!

But couldn't hardly stand to stay out on the pier due to the wind blowing across there. I almost looked like the kid on the Christmas Story with the blimp suit on. And I was still somewhat cold. Hence moving up on the hill where the wind was somewhat blocked. Yeah, I know, I don't have any reason to complain, but I just can't stand the cold. Really feel for all of you that are covered in the snow right now. Can't wait until spring/summer gets here. :-)