One More Sunset Shot From Last Night! by rickster549
Photo 3158

One More Sunset Shot From Last Night!

Went down tonight, after thinking it was really going to be a good one, only to see that the dark clouds had moved in and covered the sun totally up. Just needed some color tonight, so had to go back a day.
27th January 2024 27th Jan 24

Rick

@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
Jane Pittenger ace
I like the sand ripples and still water
January 28th, 2024  
Babs ace
Lovely sunset.
January 28th, 2024  
