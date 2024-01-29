Previous
Couldn't Believe the Way It Looked Tonight! by rickster549
Photo 3160

Couldn't Believe the Way It Looked Tonight!

One of those night's that I originally thought that I wouldn't go, as from what I could see at the house, it was perfectly clear, so there wouldn't be any color at all. But at the last minute, I decided, what the heck and rushed on down. And so glad I did. Guess everyone else thought it wasn't going to do anything, as there was no one else down there. It looked like there was just enough clouds on the horizon to really light up that lower area and make for a wonderful sunset. Best on black if you have the time.
29th January 2024 29th Jan 24

Rick

ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
865% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise