Couldn't Believe the Way It Looked Tonight!

One of those night's that I originally thought that I wouldn't go, as from what I could see at the house, it was perfectly clear, so there wouldn't be any color at all. But at the last minute, I decided, what the heck and rushed on down. And so glad I did. Guess everyone else thought it wasn't going to do anything, as there was no one else down there. It looked like there was just enough clouds on the horizon to really light up that lower area and make for a wonderful sunset. Best on black if you have the time.