Tried to Change up My Viewpoint Tonight! by rickster549
Photo 3161

Tried to Change up My Viewpoint Tonight!

Had been on the pier the whole time, but as we were leaving looked back and saw a different view, so ran over to that spot and got the last shot of the night.
30th January 2024 30th Jan 24

Rick

@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
Bill
The three trees work with this shot.
January 31st, 2024  
Kerry McCarthy ace
Wonderful new perspective!
January 31st, 2024  
gloria jones ace
Beautiful! Love the silhouettes
January 31st, 2024  
KWind ace
Gorgeous. Love the silhouettes.
January 31st, 2024  
Babs ace
Beautiful
January 31st, 2024  
