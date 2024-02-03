Previous
One More Sunset From the Other Night! by rickster549
One More Sunset From the Other Night!

Tried to move around a little bit to get some different viewpoints of the sunset. The sun is just getting back around far enough into view to really show up in these shots. Clouded up tonight, so no sunset at all this evening.
Rick

@rickster549
