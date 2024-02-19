Sign up
Photo 3181
From Totally Cloudy to Perferctly Clear!
The last several days were totally dreary and rainy days, but today it cleared up with totally clear skies, so just got a glimpse of the sun as it was about to set.
19th February 2024
19th Feb 24
2
2
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D850
Taken
19th February 2024 6:12pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sunsets-rick365
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
ooooh that is really beautiful!
February 20th, 2024
gloria jones
ace
Nice framing
February 20th, 2024
