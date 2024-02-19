Previous
From Totally Cloudy to Perferctly Clear! by rickster549
Photo 3181

From Totally Cloudy to Perferctly Clear!

The last several days were totally dreary and rainy days, but today it cleared up with totally clear skies, so just got a glimpse of the sun as it was about to set.
19th February 2024 19th Feb 24

Rick

@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
ooooh that is really beautiful!
February 20th, 2024  
gloria jones ace
Nice framing
February 20th, 2024  
