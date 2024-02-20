Previous
Another Clear Night Sunset! by rickster549
Another Clear Night Sunset!

Guess there doesn't have to be clouds to really get some nice color in the skies. Was real surprised to see this much color without a lot of clouds. Either way, a beautiful sunset.
20th February 2024 20th Feb 24

Rick

ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
PhotoCrazy ace
Beautiful capture!
February 21st, 2024  
Peter Dulis ace
Love it- i can feel the warmth 😎
February 21st, 2024  
Bill
Beautiful
February 21st, 2024  
gloria jones ace
Neat layers of colors
February 21st, 2024  
Danette Thompson ace
Beautiful
February 21st, 2024  
