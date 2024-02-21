Previous
One More Sunset From the Other Night! by rickster549
One More Sunset From the Other Night!

Couldn't get to my spot tonight, as the traffic was backed up and wasn't moving at all. So just turned around and went back home. But as clear as it was today, it probably was going to look a whole lot like this.
21st February 2024 21st Feb 24

