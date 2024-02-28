Sign up
Previous
Photo 3190
Tonight's Sunset, a Little Less Colorful!
Was looking really good with all of the clouds out there, but when the sun got down to the horizon, things sort of got blocked out. Did have the gentleman and his dog out there to add a little excitement. Looks best on black if you have the time.
28th February 2024
28th Feb 24
1
0
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
9220
photos
166
followers
51
following
873% complete
Views
9
Comments
1
365
NIKON D850
28th February 2024 6:07pm
Tags
sunsets-rick365
Danette Thompson
ace
Definitely nice with the man and dog. Ours was looking promising when it also just became nothing.
February 29th, 2024
