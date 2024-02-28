Previous
Tonight's Sunset, a Little Less Colorful! by rickster549
Tonight's Sunset, a Little Less Colorful!

Was looking really good with all of the clouds out there, but when the sun got down to the horizon, things sort of got blocked out. Did have the gentleman and his dog out there to add a little excitement. Looks best on black if you have the time.
28th February 2024 28th Feb 24

Rick

@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
Danette Thompson ace
Definitely nice with the man and dog. Ours was looking promising when it also just became nothing.
February 29th, 2024  
