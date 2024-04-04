Sign up
Photo 3226
Totally Clear Skies Tonight and Very Windy!
No clouds at all tonight so not a lot of color. Did wait a little bit after sunset and got a little bit of the red. Couldn't hardly stand on the pier so went up on the bank to try to get out of the wind.
4th April 2024
4th Apr 24
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D850
Taken
4th April 2024 8:02pm
Tags
sunsets-rick365
