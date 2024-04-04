Previous
Totally Clear Skies Tonight and Very Windy! by rickster549
Totally Clear Skies Tonight and Very Windy!

No clouds at all tonight so not a lot of color. Did wait a little bit after sunset and got a little bit of the red. Couldn't hardly stand on the pier so went up on the bank to try to get out of the wind.
4th April 2024 4th Apr 24

Rick

