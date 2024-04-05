Previous
Sunset From One of My Other Spots! by rickster549
Photo 3227

Sunset From One of My Other Spots!

Tried one of my other spots tonight, but with these totally clear skies, just not getting the colorful cloudy sunsets. But still get some pretty nice color as the sun gets on down.
5th April 2024 5th Apr 24

Rick

@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
such a great colour gradient!
April 6th, 2024  
Lovely.
April 6th, 2024  
