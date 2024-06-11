Previous
Long Exposure Sunset! by rickster549
Long Exposure Sunset!

Was trying to get some lightning shots off to the left of the photo, but it just wasn't flashing enough to pick up. But did make for an interesting long exposure. Probably best on black if you have the time.
11th June 2024

Rick

@rickster549
gloria jones ace
This looks so good on black.
June 12th, 2024  
