Osprey, Just Before the Dive! by rickster549
Osprey, Just Before the Dive!

This was yesterday's Osprey just before the dive for lunch. Didn't realize that it had spotted anything, but all of a sudden, it was off the limb into a straight dive down into the water.
20th December 2019 20th Dec 19

Rick

@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
Photo Details

Milanie
Great work with the background.
December 21st, 2019  
amyK
Nice profile shot
December 21st, 2019  
PhotoCrazy
Nice capture!!
December 21st, 2019  
