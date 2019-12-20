Sign up
Photo 1652
Osprey, Just Before the Dive!
This was yesterday's Osprey just before the dive for lunch. Didn't realize that it had spotted anything, but all of a sudden, it was off the limb into a straight dive down into the water.
20th December 2019
20th Dec 19
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
Views
7
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
Additional Pictures
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
19th December 2019 1:08pm
Tags
birds-rick365
Milanie
ace
Great work with the background.
December 21st, 2019
amyK
ace
Nice profile shot
December 21st, 2019
PhotoCrazy
ace
Nice capture!!
December 21st, 2019
