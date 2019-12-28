Previous
Reflection in the Ornament! by rickster549
Reflection in the Ornament!

This was a very large Christmas Tree in the park at Foley Alabama. The ornaments were also huge, so they offered some pretty good reflections.
28th December 2019 28th Dec 19

Rick

@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point.
Jane Pittenger ace
Hi there Rick
December 29th, 2019  
amyK ace
Wow! Excellent reflection opportunity!
December 29th, 2019  
Danette Thompson ace
Very cool
December 29th, 2019  
