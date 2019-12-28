Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 1655
Reflection in the Ornament!
This was a very large Christmas Tree in the park at Foley Alabama. The ornaments were also huge, so they offered some pretty good reflections.
28th December 2019
28th Dec 19
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
4769
photos
125
followers
32
following
453% complete
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
3
Album
Additional Pictures
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
24th December 2019 2:37pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
misc-rick365
Jane Pittenger
ace
Hi there Rick
December 29th, 2019
amyK
ace
Wow! Excellent reflection opportunity!
December 29th, 2019
Danette Thompson
ace
Very cool
December 29th, 2019
