Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Photo 1658
The Egret Wasn't Hanging Around Either!
Guess it had plans elsewhere also. Just couldn't seem to get them to sit still for very long.
31st December 2019
31st Dec 19
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
4778
photos
127
followers
32
following
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments: 1
1
Fav's
1
Album
Additional Pictures
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
31st December 2019 2:42pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
birds-rick365
Diana Ludwigs
ace
Why should it be any different for you ;-) you manage to get a great BIF though, love the position of the wings. Fav
January 1st, 2020
