The Egret Wasn't Hanging Around Either! by rickster549
Photo 1658

The Egret Wasn't Hanging Around Either!

Guess it had plans elsewhere also. Just couldn't seem to get them to sit still for very long.
31st December 2019 31st Dec 19

Rick

@rickster549
Diana Ludwigs ace
Why should it be any different for you ;-) you manage to get a great BIF though, love the position of the wings. Fav
January 1st, 2020  
