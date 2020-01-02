Sign up
Photo 1660
Blue Heron Getting Some Sun!
This is one that I was trying to sneak up on the other day, but as soon as it saw me, off it went.
2nd January 2020
2nd Jan 20
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
Additional Pictures
NIKON D750
31st December 2019 2:34pm
birds-rick365
Joy's Focus
ace
Lovely capture and beautiful details!
January 3rd, 2020
