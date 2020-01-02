Previous
Blue Heron Getting Some Sun! by rickster549
Blue Heron Getting Some Sun!

This is one that I was trying to sneak up on the other day, but as soon as it saw me, off it went.
2nd January 2020 2nd Jan 20

Rick

@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
Joy's Focus ace
Lovely capture and beautiful details!
January 3rd, 2020  
