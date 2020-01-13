Sign up
Photo 1671
Red Flowers!
Not sure what this one is, but it was showing up very brightly in the sunshine today.
13th January 2020
13th Jan 20
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
Views
0
Album
Additional Pictures
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
13th January 2020 11:42am
Privacy
Public
Tags
flowers-rick365
