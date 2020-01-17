Sign up
Photo 1675
Bluebird Trying to Figure Out the Suet!
He didn't seem real confident on what to do with the suet. He did fly up there, but just didn't seem like he got anything from it. Just glad he was sitting still while trying to figure it out.
17th January 2020
17th Jan 20
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
4829
photos
136
followers
32
following
1668
1669
1670
1671
1672
1673
1674
1675
Latest from all albums
1673
1429
1722
1674
1430
1723
1675
1431
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
2
Album
Additional Pictures
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
16th January 2020 9:15am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
birds-rick365
amyK
ace
Nice shot
January 18th, 2020
Jane Pittenger
ace
I love bluebirds
January 18th, 2020
