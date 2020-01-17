Previous
Bluebird Trying to Figure Out the Suet! by rickster549
Bluebird Trying to Figure Out the Suet!

He didn't seem real confident on what to do with the suet. He did fly up there, but just didn't seem like he got anything from it. Just glad he was sitting still while trying to figure it out.
17th January 2020

Rick

ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
amyK ace
Nice shot
January 18th, 2020  
Jane Pittenger ace
I love bluebirds
January 18th, 2020  
