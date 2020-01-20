Previous
Next
Squirrel Showing Off it's Tail! by rickster549
Photo 1678

Squirrel Showing Off it's Tail!

Think the cold weather got these guys rather frisky this morning. It was waving that tail all around and shaking it. Might have been at me, trying to tell me to put more food out on the ground. Was sort of comical to watch, whatever it was for.
20th January 2020 20th Jan 20

Rick

ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
459% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise