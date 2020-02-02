Previous
Web and Bokeh! by rickster549
Photo 1689

Web and Bokeh!

Just happened to see this web up in the limbs. Guess the sun was just right to get the bokeh in there.
2nd February 2020 2nd Feb 20

Rick

@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera.
Martin Jalkotzy
Great image!
February 3rd, 2020  
