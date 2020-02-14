Previous
Egret Searching for Lunch! by rickster549
Egret Searching for Lunch!

This one was just wading along keeping a close eye on the water below. Must have been slim pickins, as it never poked one time.
14th February 2020 14th Feb 20

Rick

@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
amyK ace
Nice shot
February 15th, 2020  
Elizabeth ace
Great capture and reflection.
February 15th, 2020  
