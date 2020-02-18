Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 1703
Mr. Cardinal Chasing the Lady Cardinal!
Watched this one and one other male chasing after a female cardinal. They sure wouldn't sit for very long, so was lucky to get this shot. They were just going from one limb to another, in pursuit of the lady.
18th February 2020
18th Feb 20
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera.
Views
2
Album
Additional Pictures
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
17th February 2020 10:53am
Tags
birds-rick365
