Mr. Cardinal Chasing the Lady Cardinal! by rickster549
Mr. Cardinal Chasing the Lady Cardinal!

Watched this one and one other male chasing after a female cardinal. They sure wouldn't sit for very long, so was lucky to get this shot. They were just going from one limb to another, in pursuit of the lady.
18th February 2020

