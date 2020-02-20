Previous
Eagle Fly-over! by rickster549
Eagle Fly-over!

Was looking for the Blue Herons nest, and just happened to look up and see this guy flying by.
20th February 2020

Rick

rickster549
Photo Details

Diana ace
How lucky can one get, lovely shot.
February 21st, 2020  
