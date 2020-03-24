Previous
One More Egret Fly-over! by rickster549
One More Egret Fly-over!

This is one of the biggest limbs that I have seen one of these guy trying to carry. Surprised that it could fly with one that large.
24th March 2020 24th Mar 20

Rick

rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
*lynn ace
Excellent capture! fav
March 25th, 2020  
amyK ace
This is spectacular
March 25th, 2020  
