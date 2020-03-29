Previous
Next
Yellow Flower! by rickster549
Photo 1743

Yellow Flower!

Another one done with the extension tubes. This one was a good bit larger than the next one that you'll see, but the tubes really make a difference on close-ups.
29th March 2020 29th Mar 20

Rick

ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
477% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Milanie ace
Very nice job with the extension tube - wish I could focus as well
March 30th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise