Previous
Next
Bee and Flower! by rickster549
Photo 1745

Bee and Flower!

Not sure what kind of bee this is, but it was huge. I did see a couple of bumble bees, and they were covered with pollen, but this one didn't appear to have any on it.
31st March 2020 31st Mar 20

Rick

ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
478% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Joy's Focus ace
That IS a huge bee. Would not want to get stung by one.
April 1st, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise