Previous
Next
Gracie! by rickster549
Photo 1747

Gracie!

This was our neighbors Chihuahua that I mentioned in the chicken post. Her parents have this special seat that she rides in and can watch out and see all of the big dogs, which really gets her riled up.
2nd April 2020 2nd Apr 20

Rick

ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
478% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise