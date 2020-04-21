Previous
Dad, Hanging Out! by rickster549
Photo 1766

Dad, Hanging Out!

Pretty sure this is dad, as mom was in the nest. Not sure if any little ones have hatched yet or not. Still can't see any heads yet, but that nest is pretty deep, so they could be down in there. Will just have to keep watching.
21st April 2020 21st Apr 20

Rick

