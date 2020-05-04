Sign up
Photo 1779
Squirrel Chomping on a Mushroom Stem!
Just hope it's not one of those "funny" mushrooms. Guess they know how to pick out the good ones.
4th May 2020
4th May 20
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
Views
3
Album
Additional Pictures
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
4th May 2020 10:59am
Tags
squirrels-rick365
