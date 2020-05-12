Previous
Zebrawing Butterfly! by rickster549
Photo 1787

Zebrawing Butterfly!

Surprised to see this one flying around by itself. Had to follow it around for a little bit, but finally found a flower that it liked and it sat down.
12th May 2020 12th May 20

Rick

Kaylynn
Very nice shot.
May 13th, 2020  
