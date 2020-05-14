Previous
Snack for the Squirrel! by rickster549
Snack for the Squirrel!

Someone was nice enough to leave a handfull of birdseed out on the railing. There were a couple of cardinals down below trying to get some of the seed, but Mr Squirrel was being a little piggy, for sure, and was not sharing anything.
14th May 2020

Rick

@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
amyK
Yes, they eat like they’ve never seen food before...cute capture
May 15th, 2020  
