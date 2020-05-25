Previous
Wet Cardinal at the Feeder! by rickster549
Wet Cardinal at the Feeder!

Rained most of the day, so didn't really get out. Tried, but got rained on, so just had to stay inside. This guy seemed to be pretty wet, but didn't seem to bother it at all.
25th May 2020 25th May 20

Rick

