Photo 1802
Osprey Dad Giving Me the Eye!
Think dad may have just dropped off breakfast, as it was doing a lot of preening of the feathers. And it just happened to catch me down below pointing that thing at it again.
27th May 2020
27th May 20
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
5210
photos
142
followers
35
following
1795
1796
1797
1798
1799
1800
1801
1802
1850
1554
1851
1801
1555
1852
1802
1556
Views
2
Album
Additional Pictures
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
27th May 2020 9:29am
Tags
birds-rick365
