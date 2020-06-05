Sign up
Photo 1811
Swallowtail Kite Came Floating By!
Had been looking for these guys for some time now and finally, today, saw three of them circling around. Just wish the skies had be clear to give a better background. Guess I need to look into using some textures. :-)
5th June 2020
5th Jun 20
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
5237
photos
141
followers
35
following
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
1
Album
Additional Pictures
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
5th June 2020 10:40am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
birds-rick365
Milanie
ace
I've always heard of them - don't know that I've seen one until now. Nicely focused. Me, too, on the textures!
June 6th, 2020
