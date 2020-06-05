Previous
Next
Swallowtail Kite Came Floating By! by rickster549
Photo 1811

Swallowtail Kite Came Floating By!

Had been looking for these guys for some time now and finally, today, saw three of them circling around. Just wish the skies had be clear to give a better background. Guess I need to look into using some textures. :-)
5th June 2020 5th Jun 20

Rick

ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
496% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Milanie ace
I've always heard of them - don't know that I've seen one until now. Nicely focused. Me, too, on the textures!
June 6th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise